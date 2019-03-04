Seems like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' drama in the Bahamas is just getting started. In the below exclusive sneak peek, Bravo's ladies of the 90210—Lisa Vanderpump, Lisa Rinna, Camille Grammer, Denise Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Girardi, Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp—assemble for a dinner that quickly sours.

Teddi has had better days.

"I wished tonight I felt better, but I don't. I can sit here, I can be cordial, but I'm not going to sugarcoat it and have small talk and pretend like everything's 100 percent hunky-dory because I'm not a f—king fake," Teddi says in the clip below.