Pharrell Williams' New Music Festival With Travis Scott Just Became the Hottest Ticket in Town

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 11:20 AM

Clear your schedules because Pharrell Williams just invited us to one special event.

On Monday morning, the singer, producer and philanthropist announced his newest venture titled Something in the Water.

Described as a music festival and cultural experience on Virginia Beach, the three-day pop culture event will bring some of the biggest acts to one epic stage.

Pharrell will join Travis Scott, Migos, Dave Matthews Band, Missy Elliott, J Balvin, Diplo, Jhené Aiko and more to perform their biggest hits.

In addition, the weekend will include a special screening and conversation presented by Ava DuVernay's ARRAY. Other cultural activations will include moments with Deepak Chopra and Geoffrey Canada.

"Allen Iverson. Missy Elliott. Dave Matthews Band. Ella Fitzgerald. Virginia has been home to some of the most gifted artists, athletes, and scientists to ever live. And it makes sense—the people of Virginia are one-of-a-kind: uniquely gritty, bold, and brilliant," Pharrell shared in a statement. "For the first time, we are harnessing that energy, bringing the great minds of our time and the biggest brands in the world to this great place, and letting the inspiration flow and well deserved opportunities unfold."

The signer added, "Virginia needs this right now and the world will see what we Virginians have known all along: there really is Something in the Water."

Something in the Water's mission is to unite the community and celebrate the diversity and magic of Virginia Beach. The weekend also aims to give back to the community that Pharrell so passionately supports.

Tickets for the event will go on sale beginning Friday at 12 noon local time online

