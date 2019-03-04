Taylor Swift seems to be dropping even more hints about #TS7!

The 29-year-old Grammy winner was spotted at a recording studio in Los Angeles over the weekend. Photos show Swift, donning a baby blue Zadig&Voltaire sweater, jeans and a Gucci belt bag, along with Apple AirPods, during her outing in L.A.

This sighting of Swift at the studio comes amid speculation that she's about to release new music. Ever since the "End Game" star teased her "next chapter" at the end of 2018, Swifties have been sharing theories about a possible seventh album. Swift herself has been adding fuel to the speculation in recent weeks with her social media activity.