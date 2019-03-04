The Prodigy's Keith Flint Dead at 49

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Mar. 4, 2019 5:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Keith Flint

Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

Keith Flint, vocalist for the electronic music group The Prodigy, has died at the age of 49.

The band announced the tragic news via Facebook on Monday. 

"It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint," a statement read. "A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

According to The Telegraph, police "were called to concerns for the welfare of a man" in Essex just after 8:10 a.m. on Monday.

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene," the police stated, per the news outlet. "His next of kin have been informed."

The police also said the death was "not being treated as suspicious" and that "a file will be prepared for the coroner."

Fellow band member Liam Howlett also shared the news via the band's Instagram account and suggested Flint "took his own life."

"The news is true, I can't believe I'm saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend," he wrote on the social network. "I'm shell shocked , f--kin angry , confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam #theprodigy."

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

Flint was born in London in 1969. Over the course of his career, he produced several hits with the band, including "Firestarter" and "Breathe."

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Death , Top Stories , Apple News , Music

Trending Stories

Latest News
Janelle Monae

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Offset, Cardi B, 2018 American Music Awards, 2018 AMAs

Cardi B and Offset Turn Up the Heat in Cabo

Women Changing Film, Ava DuVernay, Greta Gerwig, Yalitza Aparicio, Lady Gaga

These 10 Fierce Females Are Changing the Film Landscape & You Should Know Their Names

Kristin Cavallari Very Cavallari 201

OMG! Did Kristin Cavallari Really Just Fire [Spoiler!] From Uncommon James?!

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Morocco

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reportedly Enjoy Date Night at the Theater

"The Voice's" Janice Freeman Dies at 33 From Blood Clot

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 407

See Nikki Bella Deny "Absolutely Amazing Guy" Peter Kraus' Kiss on Total Bellas

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.