He's done it again!

Justin Timberlake honored his wife Jessica Biel on her birthday in the sweetest way possible. Biel turned 37 on Sunday and the Man of the Woods singer posted a mix of throwback and current photos from their relationship on Instagram. They include pictures of them smiling in a car, posing together like teens at prom and driving in a convertible. There's even one of Timberlake dressed up in an outfit making him look like a Roman emperor.

As if the pictures weren't heartwarming enough, his caption could make any heart skip a beat.

"My partner in this thang called life... you are the most wonderful human I have ever met," he wrote. "You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can't wait to spend so many more years doing the same... but, new."

He concluded, "Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz."