Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale Show PDA at Hockey Game

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Mar. 3, 2019 12:58 PM
What a weekend for Pete Davidson and Kate Beckinsale!
On Sunday afternoon, hours after they left a late-night SNL after-party together, the 25-year-old comedian and 45-year-old British actress were spotted showing some PDA at a New York Rangers-Washington Capitals NHL game.
The two, who have sparked romance rumors in recent months, were photographed holding hands outside Madison Square Garden. Images posted on TMZ also showed the two sitting together inside the venue, talking and laughing together and staring into each other's eyes.
The two were also photographed holding hands while leaving the SNL bash, which took place at the Dos Caminos Mexican restaurant, around 3 a.m., a source told E! News.
Davidson and Beckinsale first sparked romance rumors in January, after they were spotted looking "very cozy" at a 2019 Golden Globes after-party. Weeks later, they were spotted together at one of his comedy shows in Los Angeles.
While the two have not commented directly about the status of their relationship, the actress has coyly addressed comments about the rumored romance.
