The Voice's Janice Freeman Dead at 33

Janice Freeman, who competed on season 13 of NBC's The Voice in 2017, has died at age 33.

The singer, who was on coach Miley Cyrus's team and reached the top 11 on the singing contest series, passed away on Saturday at her home in Pasadena, California after suffering a medical emergency. TMZ quoted her family as saying that she had told her husband, Dion, that she was having trouble breathing, after which he called 911 and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. She was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

In addition to Dion, Freeman is survived by her daughter, Hannah, her child from her first husband, who died of cancer, and other family members. Her cousin, Johanna Freeman, confirmed and mourned her death on Instagram.