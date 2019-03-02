90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson Has a Divorce Party at Strip Club After Larissa Split

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 2, 2019 12:43 PM

Colt Johnson, 90 Day Fiance, Strip Club

Bryan Steffy/WireImage

90 Day Fiancé's Colt Johnson is celebrating the single life again, partying with strippers during his first visit to a gentlemen's club.

The reality star hosted a divorce party at the upscale Crazy Horse 3 strip club in Las Vegas on Friday, a month and a half after he filed papers to end his seven-month marriage to co-star Larissa Dos Santos Lima.

Johnson arrived at the venue dressed in all black and carrying a bouquet of roses for the winner of the "Win a Date with Colt Johnson" social media contest, Samantha Harris. He said it was his first time at a gentlemen's club, adding, "This is one of the best nights of my life." 

90 Day Fiancé Secrets Revealed

Johnson posed for pics with several of the club's female entertainers, including porn star Juelz Ventura, and hung out with them in a VIP section, where they did a round of "Adios Motherf---ker" shots and ate pizza. He also got a lap dance and used a money gun to spray "Diamond Dollars" onstage.

Colt Johnson, 90 Day Fiance, Strip Club

Bryan Steffy/WireImage

Crazy Horse 3's VIP host later helped him into a car to get home safely.

On Saturday, it's his ex's turn; the reality star, who has moved on with a new boyfriend since her and Johnson split, plans to host her own divorce party at Crazy Horse 3.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.