Pink Shares Sweet Photo with Kids at First Show of New Tour

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Mar. 2, 2019 11:43 AM

Pink, Daughter, Willow, Son, Jameson

Instagram / Pink

Pink spent time with her two cutest fans before taking the stage in Phoenix on Friday for the first show of her Beautiful Trauma world tour.

The 39-year-old pop star posted on her Instagram page a photo of her playing on a carpeted floor with her and husband Carey Hart's two kids, daughter Willow, 7, and son Jameson, 2.

"Shooting the s--t before the first show #thankyoueveryoneforyouramazingenergytonight," Pink wrote.

She also shared a photo of Jameson sitting on a Mitsubishi forklift truck.

"Jamo settling in to tour life," Pink wrote.

Pink's husband also shared a photo of their kids from the tour.

"Road life parent fail. Hotel room Bmx session," he wrote.

Pink, Son, Jameson

Instagram / Pink

Pink is set to perform next on Sunday in Wichita, Kansas.

From then until June, she will perform in various other cities in the United States and Canada, including Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, Boston, Philadelphia and Toronto, before taking a month-long break ahead of an Australian leg of her tour.

