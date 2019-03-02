Meghan Markle "doesn't have a heart" and is not a victim, her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle says in a new documentary that focuses on the Duchess of Sussex's family feud.

There is no love lost between the two and Samantha has often spoken out against the royal in recent years, namely over her and husband Prince Harry's estrangement from their father, Thomas Markle, which began after their 2018 wedding, over his participation in staged paparazzi photos, for which he had apologized. Thomas has since spoken out against the royal family in general, while continuously making public pleas for Meghan to speak to him.

"She doesn't have a heart, or she would have been doing everything she could to make him comfortable and reciprocate and be loving and gracious and make sure he's comfortable in his old age," Samantha says in an interview on Meghan and the Markles: A Family at War, which aired on the U.K.'s Channel 5 on Friday. "So, broken heart? No, his heart's broken. She can't turn herself into the victim here."

Meghan and the royal family have not responded publicly to Samantha's comments and never have before as well.