RETURNS
MAR. 3, 10PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Kristin Cavallari Has a Wild Lindsay Lohan Story That Will Make You Miss the '00s!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Mar. 3, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Did Kristin Cavallari have a Mean Girls-esque run-in with Lindsay Lohan?

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new episode of LADYGANG (returning Sunday, Mar. 3 at 11 p.m.), the Very Cavallari star spills all about her "crazy" encounter with The Parent Trap actress. While playing "Champagne Pong" with Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek, Cavallari is asked about which celebrity she's had a bad encounter with.

"We need Kristin to spill this," the Glee alum quips.

"I mean, I'll say it if you just want to stop throwing!" the mother of three confidently notes. "Lindsay Lohan, obviously."

Although Kristin is vehement that she never got in a fight with the former child star, she shares that she did allegedly witness LiLo trash fellow Laguna Beach star Talan Torriero's Los Angeles pad. Apparently, Lohan wasn't thrilled when she caught Kristin sleeping platonically next to the then MTV personality.

Photos

LADYGANG's Funniest Celeb Guest Moments

"She broke into his house at 4 a.m., saw that I was in bed with him—with like her pose of girls—went upstairs in the kitchen…started throwing glasses everywhere," Kristin dishes. "So I was like, 'This bitch is crazy.'"

Cavallari goes on to recall the fear she felt after telling this anecdote to Rolling Stone.  (However, we should note that, at the time, Lindsay's rep said this was "not true.")

Even though Cavallari was certain that Lohan would "f--cking kill" her, she reveals the Freaky Friday star treated her only with kindness during their next encounter.

"She was like, 'Hey, girl! We gotta get lunch, we need to hang out," Jay Cutler's wife concludes. "I was like, 'Hollywood's f--cking nuts!'"

Hear Kristin's crazy Lindsay story for yourself in the clip above!

LADYGANG returns Mar. 3 at 11 p.m., only on E!

Very Cavallari returns Sunday, Mar. 3 at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , LADYGANG , E! Shows , Kristin Cavallari , Lindsay Lohan , Laguna Beach , Very Cavallari , Exclusives , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kylie Minogue, Sydney Mardi Gras

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Beverley Mitchell, Jessica Biel

Look at Birthday Girl Jessica Biel's Sweetest Photos With Her Ride or Die BFF Beverley Mitchell

Tyler Henry's Most Shocking Friendship Readings

Yara Shahidi, Tommy Hilfiger, Paris Fashion Week 2019

Fashion Police

Busy Philipps, Busy Tonight, Michelle Williams

Busy Tonight's Celebrity Guests

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Tested Jay Cutler's Knowledge of Her Company & It Went Just as Hilarious as You'd Think

Daniel Bryan Total Bellas 407

Daniel Bryan Worries He's Not as "Environmentally Friendly" as He Used to Be on Total Bellas

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.