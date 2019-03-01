Inside Nikki Bella's Romantic Date Night With Dancing With the Stars' Artem Chignvintsev

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Fri., Mar. 1, 2019 6:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nikki Bella, Artem Chigvintsev

David Livingston/Getty Images

Things are going strong between Nikki Bella and Dancing With the Stars pro Artem Chignvintsev.

A source tells E! News the reality stars went on a weeknight date at Wally's Restaurant in Beverly Hills, Calif. where they were seen sipping on wine and munching on appetizers. "They sat together for several hours drinking and were smiling a lot," the source shares. "Nikki looked really happy."

While the pair seemed to enjoy their date night, the insider says that there were "no signs of PDA" as they left the restaurant together.

This is just one of the many dates the couple has been on since they reunited late last year, shortly after Nikki's split from fiancé John Cena.

Photos

Nikki Bella's Quotes on Dating and Single Life

Nikki and Artem's romance is fairly new, but their friendship goes way back. In 2017, the dancer and WWE star were paired together for the 25th season of the competition series. When the couple got the boot from the show, they stayed in touch and eventually reunited, a source previously shared.

Fans got to see the relationship blossom between the two on season four of Total Bellas and also see what it's like to date a highly-sought after pro dancer. In one episode, Nikki told Artem, "Oh my god, how much hate...I can't even like your photos on Instagram without getting a crazy amount of hate."

But Artem had some competition too! For a brief time, the Total Bellas star was being courted by The Bachelorette contestant Peter Kraus. Kraus tried to woo the WWE star with flowers, candy and fun dates. 

 

Watch a brand new episode of Total Bellas Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Nikki Bella , Couples , Dancing With The Stars , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Watch Travis Scott Take an Adorable Phone Call From Kylie Jenner on Carpool Karaoke

Travis Scott Strongly Denies Cheating on Kylie Jenner

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Star Sightings: An Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala

Ariana Grande Spotted With Ex-Boyfriend Big Sean

Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods Breaks Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Cuddle Up on the Red Carpet

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.