Ariana Grande Sends Heartfelt Message to Her Fans: You Saved My Life

Ariana Grande is sending some love to her loyal followers.

In just over two weeks, the pop star will embark on her Sweetener World Tour, the highly-anticipated culmination of two back-to-back No. 1 albums and months of hard work. So it only makes sense that Ariana confessed she was "for sure deep as f--k in my feelings" in a lengthy Instagram message posted on Friday evening.

"i just want to say how grateful i am for my life, for the people in it, for the ups and challenges, for the laughter and the pain, for this music and for the lifelong friendships i've made thru making it (that includes my friendship with y'all)," Grande wrote.

"i cant really fathom all that has happened over the past few years," she continued, likely referencing the death of Mac Miller and her split from Pete Davidson, both of which took place within a span of weeks. "i don't even really know where i'm going with this post but i'm just grateful to be here still. and excited to see you. i'm prolly gonna cry a lot."