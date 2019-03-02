Around here we're always on the hunt for new ways to keep out skin tight, taught and wrinkle free.

We're pretty set in the skin-care arena—you should see our nighttime product lineup. And while what we put on out skin is ever-evolving, we've given little thought to what we put into our bodies from a supplement perspective. So when we received Juice Beauty's new Prebiotic Supplement we wondered if it would make a noticeable difference in the appearance of our skin.

Well we're already chugging water on the regular over here, so adding in the individually-packaged prebiotic beauty boost didn't seem too hard. Without knowing much upfront, we were pleasantly surprised by the taste: not flavorless (a good thing in our book) and not medicine-y (another big plus). Flavor wise it was fruity, like a fresh punch but not overtly sugary in an artificial way.