Johnny Depp Files $50 Million Lawsuit Against Amber Heard

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Sat., Mar. 2, 2019 8:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard

Getty Images

Johnny Deppis taking Amber Heard to court over her allegations of domestic abuse.

The actor is accusing his former wife, who he was married to for less than two years, of defamation of character. He claims that the alleged domestic abuse Heard detailed in a Washington Post perspective was all part of an "elaborate hoax." 

"Ms. Heard purported to write from the perspective of 'a public figure representing domestic abuse' and claimed that she ‘felt the full force of our culture's wrath for women who speak out' when she 'spoke up against sexual violence'," the court documents allege. 

He concedes that she never explicitly mentioned him by name, however he claims her op-ed "depends on the central premise that Ms. Heard was a domestic abuse victim and that Mr. Depp perpetrated domestic violence against her."

Moreover, Depp's lawsuit against the star alleges that it was not him who committed acts of domestic violence, but Amber. "Ms. Heard violently abused Mr. Depp, just as she was caught and arrested for violently abusing her former domestic partner," the court documents read. 

Read

Johnny Depp Claims He Has Evidence to Disprove Amber Heard's Domestic Violence Allegations

As for her motivations behind the alleged false allegations, the Pirates of the Carribean star claims that she concocted her story in the hopes of generating "positive publicity" and to "advance her career."

He backs up his assertions that he is innocent by claiming that her abuse claims were "conclusively refuted by two separate responding police officers, a litany of neutral third-party witnesses, and 87 newly obtained surveillance camera videos."

Amber Heard, Johnny Depp

Fred Duval/Getty Images for BFI

The lawsuit claims that Amber's alleged decision to fabricate claims of domestic abuse resulted in numerous opportunities that wouldn't have been possible beforehand. "Ms. Heard also knew that her elaborate hoax worked: as a result of her false allegations against Mr. Depp, Ms. Heard became a darling of the #MeToo movement, was the first actress named a Human Rights Champion of the United Nations Human Rights Office, was appointed ambassador on women's rights at the American Civil Liberties Union, and was hired by L'Oreal Paris as its global spokesperson," the lawsuit alleges.

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp's career allegedly faced losses as a consequence of Heard's actions. He claims that days after she published her piece in the Washington Post he was dropped from his role on Pirates of the Carribean

Because of the alleged damage to his career Depp is suing Heard for defamation and asking for damages in excess of $50,000,000.

In response to the lawsuit, Heard's attorney Eric M. George is issuing a statement that reads in full: "This frivolous action is just the latest of Johnny Depp's repeated efforts to silence Amber Heard. She will not be silenced. Mr. Depp's actions prove he is unable to accept the truth of his ongoing abusive behavior. But while he appears hell-bent on achieving self destruction, we will prevail in defeating this groundless lawsuit and ending the continued vile harassment of my client by Mr. Depp and his legal team."

Depp's attorney Adam Waldman responded in a statement, "'They want to silence Amber Heard' doesn't sound like a denial by Ms. Heard of Mr. Depp's 40-page, evidence-packed complaint. We hardly intend to silence Ms. Heard—to the contrary, we intend to subpoena and compel evidence from her, her three hoax-assisting friends, and Elon Musk. We look forward to holding the overwhelming video, photographic and eyewitness evidence we finally possess up against Amber Heard's (so far silent) attempts to explain the inexplicable."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Johnny Depp , Amber Heard , Lawsuit , Controversy , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Julianne Hough

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Says Tristan Thompson to Blame for Breakup, Not Jordyn Woods

Pink, Daughter, Willow, Son, Jameson

Pink Shares Sweet Photo with Kids at First Show of New Tour

Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Couples

Travis Scott Deletes Instagram Account After Denying He Cheated on Kylie Jenner

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid

Zayn Malik Confuses Fans With Gigi Hadid Love Tweet

Meghan Markle, Samantha Markle Grant

Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Markle Slams Her in New Documentary

Good Girls

Good Girls Stars Tease Season 2's "Sexy Twists" and Surprising Revelations

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.