Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Mar. 1, 2019 1:40 PM
Christina Perri has been sober for seven years, but it hasn't been an easy journey for the "A Thousand Years" singer.
The 32-year-old star took to social media on Friday to mark a major milestone in her sobriety journey, admitting in a message to her fans that this last year has been tough to get through. Alongside a 12 Steps photo, showing that Perri has been sober for seven year and 2,557 days, the artist explained that the past 365 days have been her "hardest" yet.
"this year was hard. this year was actually the hardest one yet," Perri began. "the truth is i almost didn't make it. i almost lost my sobriety, my sanity, my faith, my marriage, and myself... about 100 times."
"but here i am, i was carried, and for this i am grateful," Perri continued. "thank you to everyone who carried me."
"what i've learned this year is in spite of all circumstances, in spite of every moment that feels impossible, and in spite of everything your head may tell you, it STILL works if you work it, one day at a time," she concluded her message.
It was just weeks ago that Perri and her husband, Paul Costabile, stepped out for a date night at MusiCares. The duo welcomed their first child, daughter Carmella Stanley Costabile, just over a year ago in Jan. 2018.
