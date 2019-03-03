Chickens and llamas and goats! Oh my.

Sunday night's Very Cavallari premiere saw Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler shaking things up in Nashville—and getting closely acquainted with the great outdoors in the meanwhile.

"Since season one, I moved out to the country. So, I'm living the farm life," Kristin explained happily at the start of this week's episode, adding that the move was a positive one for the whole Cavallari-Cutler crew, her husband especially.

"Jay's still retired and he's living his best life," she said. "He loves being in the country."

The "farm life" is definitely no joke, though. In addition to the couple's three kids—Camden, 6, Jaxon, 4, and Saylor, 3—Kristin and Jay tend to a whole herd of lovable creatures who similarly call their woodsy oasis home. Like Blooms, the spirited family rooster, who managed to dupe his owners into thinking he was actually an egg-laying hen for a minute there.