Jordyn Woods has opened up about the cheating scandal involving Khloe Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The 21-year-old model, who had been Kylie Jenner's best friend for years, appeared on the latest episode of Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, posted to Facebook on Friday. In the episode, Jordyn took responsibility for being at Tristan's house party, admitting that before she left the party in the morning, Tristan gave her a "kiss on the lips."

Jordyn later admitted to Jada that she was honest with the Kardashian-Jenners about being at the party, but she wasn't honest about the "actions that had taken place."

Let's take a look at all of the bombshell moments from the Red Table Talk interview below.