Macklemore is getting a musical message from the other side.

On Thursday's new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the Grammy-winning rapper gets a reading he'll never forget.

"I am curious if there's anything coming from any one of my friends that has passed," the "Glorious" crooner asks Tyler Henry is this preview clip.

Tyler immediately connects to the spirit of a young man plagued by substance abuse.

"This person didn't necessarily take more than they were used to," Tyler says. "There's something weird because I feel like before [they passed] there had been this period where they hadn't abused drugs and their tolerance went down. And there's this feeling of well this old amount I would have been fine with but my body's tolerance went down in some capacity."

Tyler assure Macklemore the man didn't mean to kill himself but was triggered by someone else, leading to the relapse.