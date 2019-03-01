Cindy Crawford is one proud mom.

The 53-year-old supermodel and husband Rande Gerber's two kids, son Presley Gerber, 19, and daughter Kaia Gerber, 17, are both models as well. Over the past month alone, Kaia, who resembles her mother physically as well, has walked fashion runways for brands such as Chloe, Lanvin, Saint Laurent, Versace, Prada, Fendi, Max Mara, Marc Jacobs, and Coach. Over the past year, she has also graced the covers of magazines such as Vogue Paris, Vogue Japan, Vogue Italia, and LOVE.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter's weekly digital magazine PorterEdit, posted on Friday, Cindy talks about how her daughter is following in her footsteps.

"It was a good thing that she couldn't work on the runway until she was 16. There are laws about that. After that I couldn't really hold her back," she said. "You hope that all of the advice and guidance and role modeling that you did sticks. That's the stage of parenting when you think, 'OK, hope you can fly!'"