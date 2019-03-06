All hail TV queen, Connie Britton!

The longtime television actress is celebrating her birthday today and we are fully here to support her and her amazing TV career.

In honor of Britton turning 52 years old today—her age does not match her beauty, let's just say that—we've taken a trip down television memory lane and we're bringing you along for the ride.

Fans of the Boston native know that Britton is not a one-hit wonder when it comes to her acting career, and when it comes to her TV career she's a total standout.

Beginning with her four seasons on Spin City to her dramatic portrayal of Debra Newell on Bravo's true-crime series Dirty John in 2018, Britton has been slaying the TV game.

Some people fell in love with her during her arc on The West Wing, while others rooted for her to survive (which she did) on 24.