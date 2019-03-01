Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Cuddle Up on the Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Fri., Mar. 1, 2019 8:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The look of love!

Newlyweds Liam Hemsworthand Miley Cyrus had hearts in their eyes when they stepped out on Thursday in Beverly Hills for the Unforgettable Evening Benefit Gala hosted by the Women's Cancer Research Fund. 

The couple, dressed to the nines in coordinating suits, could not be missed on the red carpet as they posed together, smiling, cuddling and embracing—you know, as lovebirds do.

At the annual event, Cyrus served as a performer, Kate Hudson and Gabrielle Union were honored and attendees included the likes of Goldie HawnKurt RussellDemi MooreParis Hilton and co-founder of the fund, Rita Wilson. Union honored her friend who passed away from cancer, promising she would carry on the work they had done together. Hudson similarly honored those in life she had lost to cancer and vowed to continue using her platform and money to put an end to cancer. 

 

Photos

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth's Road to Marriage

As for Cyrus and Hemsworth, the two were just as much of a hit once they stepped inside since they were approached by a mob of people on their way into the ballroom, a source said. While seated at a table with Tom Fordand Kate Hudson, the famous Mr. and Mrs. smiled at each other while Hemsworth rocked his wedding band. During the event, Cyrus performed "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" as Hudson and her beau Danny Fujikawa shared a kiss and Wilson danced with Ford. Meanwhile, according to the source, Liam smiled at his lady as she sang on stage. She also performed "River," which she dedicated to her grandfather who passed away from cancer, before finishing with "The Climb." 

"The crowd was loving it. Everyone got up and was swaying their arms in the air," the insider described to E! News, noting Liam looked "so proud." 

Read

How Miley Cyrus Is Redefining Relationships After Marrying Liam Hemsworth

At the end of December 2018, the playful pair confirmed they had tied the knot after a decade together. They've been a welcome sight ever since with adorable post-nuptial appearances on red carpets like the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party just last weekend. 

They also just celebrated their first Valentine's Day as husband and wife. Cyrus commemorated the occasion by sharing more never-before-seen photos from their wedding day. "Thank you for always bending down to hug me," Cyrus wrote to her famous man at the time. "I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes!"

Whether they're on the 'gram or red carpet, wherever these two go, they are an absolute vision of love. 

Don't take our word for it—see all their adorable snaps from the gala below: 

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Rita Wilson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

A Familiar Face

The pair caught up with fellow star, breast cancer survivor Rita Wilson

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Big Squeeze

The songstress didn't hold back while showing her man love. 

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Suit Style

The couple made a sartorial splash in his-and-her suits. 

Article continues below

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Playing Around

Watch out, Liam!

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Phillip Faraone/WireImage

Say Cheese

There was no shortage of smiles between these two. 

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Phillip Faraone/WireImage

The Look of Love

Can someone look at us this way? 

Article continues below

—Reporting by Amanda Williams

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Liam Hemsworth , Miley Cyrus , Couples , PDA , Top Stories , Apple News , Life/Style , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Michelle Obama

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson

Jordyn Woods Breaks Silence on Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Cuddle Up on the Red Carpet

Danielle Staub

Danielle Staub Is Engaged for the 21st Time: See More Whirlwind Celebrity Relationships

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, 2017 Oscars Party Pics, Vanity Fair

2019 Celebrity Engagements

Danielle Staub, instagram

Whirlwind Celebrity Romances That Turned Into Engagements

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, PDA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Pack on the PDA at BFF's Birthday Party

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.