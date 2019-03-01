Bravo
by Chris Harnick | Fri., Mar. 1, 2019 6:19 AM
The Real Housewives franchise has gifted audiences with so much, including many, many iconic dances. From Ramona Singer's "Turtle Time" to Camille Grammer's club moves, these dances have become a part of the pop culture (and GIF) pantheon. Andy Cohen took them all to the next level when he tasked pro dancer and World of Dance judge Derek Hough to recreate them.
Hough was on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen to promote the new season of his NBC reality dance competition and was tasked with doing his best Ramona and Camille—and then some. Cohen had him do The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams' twerk, Kenya Moore's Gone With the Wind twirl and Lisa Rinna's infamous yacht boogie from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"I am mesmerized by that," Cohen said after Hough did his best twerking.
The dance that seemed to give him the most trouble? Rinna's yacht moves. "Oh my hell," he said. But as you can see in the video above, he does it—and nails it!
"I actually just blacked out, I don't know what happened," Hough said.
