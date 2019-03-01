Cardi B and Bruno Mars Turn Up the Heat in "Please Me" Music Video

YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Mar. 1, 2019 7:21 AM
YouTube
Cardi B and Bruno Mars kicked off the weekend with a brand-new music video.
The 26-year-old rapper and 33-year-old singer dropped the music video for "Please Me" on Friday.
The nearly four-minute clip takes place at a taco restaurant "somewhere in Los Angeles." Both artists are seen hanging with their crews after a party. But once they lock eyes, there's instant chemistry—and lots of sexy dance numbers.
The video came just two weeks after the dynamic duo released the hit. Cardi B was clearly excited about the project and teased it in a sexy Instagram post on Thursday.
"I scared but, you know, I like this music video a lot," she said while rocking a new rainbow 'do and some white lingerie.
As fans are well aware, this isn't the first time the two artists have collaborated. The superstars also teamed up for their 2016 song "Finesse."
It certainly has been an exciting time for Cardi B. In addition to dropping the new track, she won her first Grammy in the Best Rap Album category for Invasion of Privacy.
To see the new music video, which contains a few NSFW lyrics, watch the clip below.
Congrats on the new music video, you two!
Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!
FOMO no More.
sign up now!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?