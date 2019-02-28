That's not to say that the premiere's non-Miley parts weren't also great.

The new queens are quite a bunch (including a whole heck of a lot of Davenports), and they showed off some serious skill and also some serious abilities to panic with tonight's first big challenge: create a runway look from a box full of stuff belonging to another drag queen. A few of them thrived, like everybody's fave first eliminated queen from last season, Miss Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, but a few of them got a little lost in excuses, like cysts and, you know, how much they love RuPaul.

In the end, it came down to Soju, the Korean queen who was given Kimchi's box of stuff and had trouble sewing her first dress ever (and also had trouble with her cyst), vs. Kahanna, who showed up on the runway in a sparkly bra and half a red shirt, which impressed no one.