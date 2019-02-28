Has there ever been a party on Grey's Anatomy that didn't go badly in some way or another?

Tonight's party went pretty bad. It could have been worse, but it had to be pretty bad to go right along with the record-breaking episode that sent the show past ER's 331 episodes, making it the longest running medical drama on TV.

But that's irrelevant to the fire, the missing mother, the broken relationship, the punching, the reluctant guest of honor, the people walking in on other people, and once again, the fire.

We knew a fire of some kind was coming from the opening moments of the episode, and so we waited throughout all of the expert foreshadowing. The candle that Jackson lit for the Catherine's surgery party wasn't secure, a fireplace was going while Mer and DeLuca tried to hook up in the guest room, the whole party was filled to the brim with candles that at any point were about to be the cause of a major disaster.

In the end, it was not a major disaster at all.