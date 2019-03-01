What to Buy This March Based on Your Horoscope

So to see what you need now based on your sign, keep scrolling!

Real talk, but more importantly: How do we fare astrologically this month? It's always easier to weather the highs and lows when we know what's ahead, so we asked spiritual advisor Lisa Greenfield to spill the tea. "Lightning bolts of magic are everywhere this month so watch for signs of inspiration from the Universe, but don't rush to guess where you're headed or you miss the fun in the now," she explains. According to her you'll want to use these signs to inspire your fashion choices to ensure you're taking on the month as gracefully as possible.

Pisces Oh, the ideas are flooding your sensitive brain and you may feel carried by currents out of control. You need to grab the perfect I've got this hat and put it on—especially in crowds. Who said fashion can't be functional? BUY IT: Solid & Striped Baseball Hat, $35 at Revolve

Aries Be warned, your dramatic flair is front and center this month. Pick a pair of power trousers that also indulges your love of strong color or contrast and wear 'em proudly. You are bound to be noticed, so don't be surprised if you kick off a new trend. BUY IT: TOPSHOP Betty Peg Trousers, $68 at Nordstrom

Taurus Your enthusiasm is delightful but, to be frank, you lack real perspective this month. Best to get some accent glasses that'll remind you to take another look when you're tempted to charge ahead. Just remember: Patience pays off. BUY IT: Quay High Key Mini Glasses at Quay, $65 at Quay

Article continues below

Gemini Our mercurial twin, how can we say this nicely? You simply can't get through this month without consideration for other's viewpoints. Try a coordinating two-piece set that'll show you just how well collaboration looks on you. BUY IT: Frill Bralet & Hem Trouser Co-Ord, $20 at Boohoo

Cancer Confusion can reign this month as transformation bubbles in your veins. You need an outlet for all the energy, so put on a nice pair of yoga pants and get into meditation mode. Besides, looking fabulous is so soothing to your nerves. BUY IT: OUTDOOR VOICES 7/8 Springs Leggings, $85 at Nordstrom

Leo Just so you know, you may be blind to your level of extraness this month. As a result, less action and more thought is required. Find a chic watch to wear and let it remind you to take things one moment at a time. You'll get there brave Lion, pace yourself. BUY IT: DANIEL WELLINGTON Classic Petite Mesh Strap Watch, $128 at Nordstrom

Article continues below

Virgo No doubt about it, you're ready to move forward this month. But patience, please, dear perfectionist because change takes time. Grab a vintage denim jacket and style it with all your favorite outfits for true collaboration of old and new. BUY IT: LEVI'S Baggy Trucker Denim Jacket, $98 at Nordstrom

Libra Fact: You are breaking up with old favorites left and right this month. Be gentle with yourself, it's a little hard on those nerves dear beauty-seeking Libra. Find some cozy fleece and wrap yourself in softness while you do the hard work of letting go. BUY IT: THREAD & SUPPLY Wubby Fleece Pullover, $50 at Nordstrom

Scorpio Those you love change before your eyes, and it's no secret it's unsettling for you. Your devotion needs a light touch so find some fabulous boots and take a lap in them before you say anything. You'll be glad you paused… BUY IT: Kenneth Cole New York Justin Bootie, $108 at Zappos

Article continues below

Sagittarius Watch out for the feeling that you know best. This month particularly patience and prudence are needed (not your usual look). Get a military-inspired coat and wear it when you need to remember this isn't bootcamp. Others will appreciate your humor, restraint and smart style. BUY IT: The City Anorak, $88 at Everlane

Capricorn The seismic shift catches up with you this March, and so it's time to add some spice to your life—literally. When's the last time you cooked something exotic? Grab an Insta-worthy apron and put your inner chef to work for food and fashion to soothe your soul. BUY IT: Tallulah Apron, $34 at Anthropologie

Aquarius You are here to light the way my water bearer, so pick up a salt lamp to get you through this magical, roller coaster of a month. The grounding energy you get from using it will guide you, so no matter the twists in the road you're ready for what's next. BUY IT: Himalayan Salt Lamp, $34 at Urban Outfitters