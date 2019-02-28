Danielle Staub needs to teach a class on romance, relationships and more, because she's engaged!

While this news might feel like déjà vu to her fans, considering this marks the 21st engagement for the reality TV personality, the news is oh-so-real.

The 56-year-old star said "yes" to her boyfriend Oliver Maier, whom she met less than six months ago, People reports. Apparently, her now fiancé was dating one of her friends.

Fans were shook when news broke the Real Housewives of New Jersey personality was engaged. However, there's more. Staub's rep, Steve Honig, tells E! News, "Danielle is planning to get married on Monday."

Just this week, the reality TV personality took to Instagram to reveal her beau, cheekily writing, "Mystery solved." In her snap, the two were locking lips on the beach with a rainbow displayed in the background.

More recently, the star shared a sexy bathing suit pic where she showed off what "happiness" looks like.

She said, "Happiness looks good on everyone and I found mine here!!!" Both photo locations were in Saint Barth.