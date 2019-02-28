Chandra Wilson has also been there since the very beginning, and she also directed the milestone episode.

"I think we saw the number a while ago, we knew how many we would have to do to get there, but actually being here is a whole other thing. It's really exciting," she told us. "It's kind of unheard of a little bit. We're in our own little club. It's very cool."

"It feels amazing," Justin Chambers says when Camilla Luddington asks what it's like to have been in every single episode. "I mean it's the majority of my adult life. It's been amazing."

Chambers says that he was always telling himself "two more years," which obviously hasn't yet been accurate.

"The Justin who showed up for the pilot, for many years, kept saying, 'two more years, right guys, two more years' on set in between takes. And naysayers would be like, eh, we got maybe two, maybe we got three. Well cut to season 15...So Justin, 14 more years, just shut up."

"We're here 'cause of the fans because they tune in every week, and we know how lucky we are to even get to season 15," Luddington says.