by Chris Harnick | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 12:53 PM
Grey's Anatomy is now the longest-running primetime medical drama. The ABC series airs episode number 332, surpassing ER's previous record of 331 installments with the Thursday, Feb. 28 episode titled "We Didn't Start the Fire."
To mark the historic occasion, series creator Shonda Rhimes went back into her archives to share her personal snapshots from the early days of Grey's. The medical drama has been on the air for 15 seasons, it debuted back in March 2005. The photos, which can all be seen on her official Shondaland site, include snaps of Ellen Pompeo, Sandra Oh, T.R. Knight, Patrick Dempsey and the rest of the OG Grey's cast. See a few of the shots below.
Shonda Rhimes
On her site, Shonda Rhimes said this photo is Meredith Grey scrubbing in for her first surgery ever.
Shonda Rhimes
This is a behind-the-scenes photo of a classic scene between Mer and George.
Shonda Rhimes
On her site, Shonda Rhimes said she realized this was the cast getting to know each other.

Shonda Rhimes
A photo mid-scene.
Shonda Rhimes
Sandra Oh in conversation with director Peter Horton about her character, something that happened before each scene, according to Shonda Rhimes.
Shonda Rhimes
Shonda Rhimes took this while the cast was having their first photo shoot.

Be sure to visit Rhimes' official site to see the rest of the photos and bask in the Grey's Anatomy nostalgia.
Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays, 8 p.m. on ABC.
