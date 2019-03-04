Luke Perry Dead at 52 After Suffering Stroke

Luke Perry, star of Riverdale and a former Beverly Hills, 90210 heartthrob, has died at age 52 after suffering a stroke.

The actor passed away on Monday morning, E! News has confirmed. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

"The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world, and respectfully request privacy in this time of great mourning," his rep tells E! News in a statement. "No further details will be released at this time."

Perry is survived by two children, son Jack—a wrestler who goes by the name "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy, and daughter Sophie, from his marriage to Sharp.

Perry, who hails from Fredericktown, Ohio, was born Coy Luther Perry III. He moved to Los Angeles after high school to pursue acting. He spent two years there before moving to New York, where he lived for three years and appeared on a season of the soap opera Loving in 1988.

Perry, who hated his boss, then moved back to Los Angeles, according to the Washington Post. There, he worked in a doorknob factory, laid asphalt, and starred in commercials for jeans and candy bars while auditioning for traditional acting roles.

He appeared on the soap opera Another World a couple of years before landing his breakout role; In October 1990, on his 24th birthday, the actor made his debut as teen heartthrob and bad boy Dylan McKay on the series Beverly Hills, 90210, where his character romanced Brenda, played by Shannen Doherty, and her BFF Kelly, played by Jennie Garth. The show achieved cult status and ran for 10 seasons.