It's the moment you've all been waiting for: Colton Underwood will finally jump that fence on The Bachelor's Monday, March 4 episode—and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek.

The episode, which is also the fantasy suites episode, features Colton mulling the loss of his virginity to one of the three remaining women—Cassie, Hannah or Tayshia—only if he's in love.

"My heart is very full," Colton says. "My heart is very complete."

Colton and the three remaining contestants will head to the Algarve region of Portugal for a trip full of surprises, ABC said, including some extreme anxiety. Look for Colton and Tayshia to take a helicopter ride to Cape St. Vincent and Colton and Cassie's date to be interrupted by a bombshell surprise. Plus, he reveals the conversation he had with her father.