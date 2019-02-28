Bebe Rexha Reveals What Sparked Her Dad's Controversial "Pornography" Comments

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 11:18 AM

Bebe Rexha is opening up about her relationship with her father, Flamur Rexha.

The 29-year-old "Last Hurrah" singer's dad recently sparked controversy over a text message he sent to his daughter, which she posted to social media. Just days ago, Bebe shared the text from her father, in which he told her to "stop posting stupid pornography," on her Instagram Story. After seeing the post, many of Bebe's fans took to social media to criticize Flamur for his harsh words.

Amid the backlash, Bebe defended her dad, telling her fans that he's "not a bad guy" and that she shouldn't have shared the screenshot.

On Thursday, Bebe stopped by the Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1 and revealed what sparked her dad's controversial comments.

"I shouldn't have done that, I love my dad," Bebe said. "He hasn't talked to me in two weeks."

"He was upset because I posted a picture on my Instagram of me laying on a bed...suggestive," Bebe went on to share, adding that there was a cross above her in the picture. "I was inspired by Madonna 'Like a Prayer,' it's just art! And I think my dad always looks at me like his daughter."

Bebe tried to explain to her dad that it's just art, asking him not to "hate" her.

"My dad loves me, I love him...I'm just like, scared to go home," Bebe admitted. "I'm so scared!"

Listen to Bebe address the controversy with her dad in the interview above! 

