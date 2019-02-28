Kristy Thomas, Mary Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer are all coming to Netflix. Yes, The Baby-Sitters Club is getting a TV show on the streaming platform.

Based on Ann M. Martin's best-selling book series, the new show is described as a contemporary live action series. Like the books, the TV show will follow the friendship and babysitting adventures of the BFFs from Stoneybrook.

"I'm amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I'm honored to continue to hear from readers—now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers—who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends. So I'm very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere," Martin said in a statement.