Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are spilling Game of Thrones set secrets.

The co-stars, who play sisters in the hit HBO series, open up about their friendship and their on-set pranks in their cover story for Glamour UK's Spring/Summer 2019 issue.

"People always think Maisie and I are a couple," Turner, who is engaged to Joe Jonas, shares with the magazine. "I mean, I am obsessed with her, so you never know...I've got an addiction to Maisie Williams. I actually stalk her hashtag on Instagram! Even though we are sisters [in Game of Thrones], we tried to sneak a kiss into every scene we did together to freak everyone out a bit. It kept them on their toes' making sure they were following the script."