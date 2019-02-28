Alright, alright, alright—it's the McConaughey family!

It's been a few years since fans last saw Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' three kids out on the red carpet, but Wednesday called for it. The youngsters, Levi, 10, Vida, 9 and Livingston, 6, were all on hand as their Oscar-winning dad was honored at the Texas Medal Of Arts Awards at the Long Center for the Performing Arts in his native Austin.

The group, which also included the actor's mom, Kay McConaughey, was dressed to the nines for the special occasion with the star sporting a three-piece plaid suit and his famous wife in a floor-length printed dress.

Their youngsters look impressively chic with little Livingston even donning a pint-sized tuxedo. Meanwhile, older brother Levi opted for a tan three-piece suit and sister Vida donned a beautiful lavender cocktail dress. Grandma Kay rounded out the fabulous attire in a black dress accented with gold statement earrings. Say cheese!