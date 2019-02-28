The rumors are true: The Jonas Brothers are back!

Brothers Nick Jonas, 26, Joe Jonas, 29, and Kevin Jonas, 31, have reunited and are releasing their first single in more than five years. The track, a fast-paced pop tune titled "Sucker," will drop on Friday at midnight.

On Monday, the Jonas Brothers will begin a week-long takeover of The Late Late Show With James Corden, where they will discuss their reunion, take part in sketches and in a new Carpool Karaoke segment and also perform "Sucker" on TV for the first time. A promo, showing the trio singing the song in a car with James Corden, was posted online on Thursday.