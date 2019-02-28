"I've stood silently and taken it for years. It has added to the depression I've dealt with since youth. I don't say this in search of sympathy, but just as a fact," Reynolds explained. He has previously opened up about his private battle with depression.

"It's not the person that causes me the feelings of stress and depression, but what it does to the world we as a band have created. How it could possibly make a kid feel 'not cool; listening to imagine dragons. I hate that thought. Wondering if my kids will be made fun of as they grow older because someone thinks my bad isn't cool." He and wife Aja Volkman have three daughters together.

The singer also called out fellow bands who have allegedly spoken ill of the group. "I've gotten over the fact that guys in other bands (the 1975, foster the people, smashing pumpkins, slipknot etc) feel a need to talk badly about my band for whatever reason. I don't feel anger towards them actually, just more of a sadness that this industry embraces, even celebrates this mentality," Reynolds wrote. "I wish it felt like a place where artists stood by each other and supported one another – regardless of our different tastes and voices."