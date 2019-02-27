Miley Cyrus is living the life on RuPaul's Drag Race.

The singer is not only a judge on Thursday's premiere, but she's also turning herself into an undercover crew member in full drag and having the best time doing it. Cyrus posted a preview of the disguise on Instagram, and you can see more of her shenanigans above as she discovers the holy grail waiting behind the workroom: the other side of the mirrors.

Cyrus can't believe what she's seeing as she discovers the room where she can sit and watch all the queens apply their makeup, and they can't see her at all. Sure, it's creepy, but if you're fascinated by the talent and skill required to put on a full face of drag makeup, you might be feeling the same way Cyrus is.

"I'm freaking out!" she says. "I would live here."