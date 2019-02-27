Playboy is revealing the lucky girl who was chosen for Playmate of the Year.

The magazine announced on Wednesday afternoon that December 2018 cover model Jordan Emanuel is their Playmate of the Year for 2019. "Jordan embodies everything we value at Playboy: she advocates for equality and sexual freedom, she speaks out on what she believes in, and she's committed to lifting up the voices of others," their Instagram shares.

That wasn't the only exciting news that the team at Playboy shared. Following their exciting news, Playboy revealed that they are donating $10,000 to an organization, which the cover star actually co-founded, as a way to "celebrate Jordan and in honor of her serving as a Playboy ambassador throughout 2019."

Naturally, people are clamoring to learn more about the 25-year-old. Luckily for them, the star personally wrote her cover story to give people some insight on she is like.