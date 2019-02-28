Shop Joanna Gaines' Anthropologie Collection Here

by Taylor Stephan | Thu., Feb. 28, 2019 3:00 AM

E-Comm: Joanna Gaines' Anthropologie Collection

Joanna Gaines needs no introduction, and it's no secret that anything one half of the Fixer Upper couple touches turns to gold.

Her latest endeavor: a farmhouse-meets-boho inspired collection for Anthropologie. "I wanted this collection to balance the distinct Anthropologie aesthetic I've always admired—bold colors and whimsical patterns—with timeless details like balance, texture, and cleaner lines," notes Gaines in a quote on the site.

One peek at the collection, which includes rugs, pillows, candles and other delicious accents and we think you'll agree. She nailed it.

E-Comm: Joanna Gaines’ Anthropologie Collection

Magnolia Home Mini Tin Candle

BUY IT: $10 at Anthropologie

E-Comm: Joanna Gaines’ Anthropologie Collection

Joanna Gaines for Anthropologie Embroidered Sadie Pillow

BUY IT: $48–$68 at Anthropologie

E-Comm: Joanna Gaines’ Anthropologie Collection

Joanna Gaines for Anthropologie Textured Eva Pillow

BUY IT: $58–$78 at Anthropologie

E-Comm: Joanna Gaines’ Anthropologie Collection

Homebody Book

BUY IT: $40 at Anthropologie

E-Comm: Joanna Gaines’ Anthropologie Collection

Magnolia Home Watercolor Roses Wallpaper

BUY IT: $98 at Anthropologie

E-Comm: Joanna Gaines’ Anthropologie Collection

Magnolia Home Reed Diffuser

BUY IT: $32 at Anthropologie

E-Comm: Joanna Gaines’ Anthropologie Collection

Magnolia Home Kraft Candle

BUY IT: $18 at Anthropologie

E-Comm: Joanna Gaines’ Anthropologie Collection

Magnolia Home Tea Rose Wallpaper

BUY IT: $78 at Anthropologie

E-Comm: Joanna Gaines’ Anthropologie Collection

Joanna Gaines for Anthropologie Tasseled Olive Pillow

BUY IT: $38–$48 at Anthropologie

E-Comm: Joanna Gaines’ Anthropologie Collection

Magnolia Home Olive Branch Wallpaper

BUY IT: $78 at Anthropologie

E-Comm: Joanna Gaines’ Anthropologie Collection

Joanna Gaines for Anthropologie Wool Camille Pillow

BUY IT: $118–$138 at Anthropologie

E-Comm: Joanna Gaines’ Anthropologie Collection

Magnolia Home Watercolor Check Wallpaper

BUY IT: $78 at Anthropologie

E-Comm: Joanna Gaines’ Anthropologie Collection

Joanna Gaines for Anthropologie Ruby Rug

BUY IT: $298–$1,998 at Anthropologie

