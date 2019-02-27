Brooklyn Nine-Nine Renewed For Season 7 on NBC

The Nine-Nine lives again.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is living well on its new network of NBC. So well, in fact, that NBC has renewed it for a seventh season, midway through the sixth.

NBC saved the series after it was canceled on Fox last May, announcing the pickup just 24 hours after the initial cancellation news. It was a dramatic 24 hours for fans of the show, but at least it had an exhilarating end.

This season has seen the departure of Chelsea Peretti, whose character Gina left to pursue her own interests, which could mean anything for Gina Linetti, leaving behind a golden statue in her likeness. We've also gotten a backstory for two of the squad's most mysterious members, Hitchcock and Scully.