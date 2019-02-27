Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth & More Are Starring in the 90210 Revival Series: See the OG Cast Then and Now

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 2:12 PM

Tori Spelling, Beverly Hills, 90210, Then and Now

Calling all '90s teens, this TV news is for you!

If you clutched your $6 pearls and called your bestie the second you found out Donna Martin caught her mother having an affair, then you'll be happy to know that the Beverly Hills, 90210 drama is coming back.

Fox is reviving the soap opera with a new limited series. It might have a new name—90210—but the scandal and insatiable romances should still be the same.

Come summer, old fans and new can tune into the new show. Best of all? Most of the original cast from the '90s series are returning.

Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris and Brian Austin Green are set to star in a six-episode event series.

Two main actors from the original series have yet to join the lineup, Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty. Perry is currently starring in The CW's Riverdale, however, Entertainment Weekly reports, "the door is open," so the two could still star in the revival series.

90210 Is Getting a Revival Series: See the OG Cast Then and Now

If you love drama and scandal, expect to see that in the revival series because the show comes with "a big twist," according to a press release sent to E! News.

According to Fox, the cast will portray "heightened versions of themselves in a brand-new serialized drama—with a healthy dose of irreverence—that is inspired by their real lives and relationships."

Beverly Hills, 90210, Cast

The 1990s show aired for 10 seasons, and it was rebooted in 2008 with the show name changing to 90210. It ran for five season on The CW and Garth, Doherty and Spelling starred in the series.

Beverly Hills, 90210 was basically the Vanderpump Rules of the 1990s, and now soap opera lovers will get to join the fun all over again. Hopefully, with a lot more drama and romance in store.

To see what the cast looks like now, check out our gallery below. It will be the refresher you need before the show hits this summer.

Tori Spelling, Beverly Hills, 90210, Then and Now

Tori Spelling

After the Fox series, the multi-hyphenate has been a busy bee. She starred in series of indie films, her own reality TV series and the 2008 reboot of 90210 on The CW. Along with her acting skills, she made the New York Times Best Seller List for her autobiography Stori Telling.

Luke Perry, Beverly Hills, 90210, Then and Now

Luke Perry

Since starring on the hottest teen show in the '90s, Perry has landed the role of Fred Andrews on Riverdale, which is arguably the hottest show right now. Basically, he went from one hot show to another.

Jennie Garth, Beverly Hills, 90210, Then and Now

Jennie Garth

The actress joined Spelling in the 90210 reboot series in 2008. She was also known for her role as Valerie Tyler in What I Like About You and even starred in her own reality series on CMT, Jennie Garth: A Little Bit Country.

Jason Priestley, Beverly Hills, 90210, Then and Now

Jason Priestley

'90s teens may know him as Brandon Walsh, but teens now might know him as Richard "Fitz" Fitzpatrick from the show Call Me Fitz.

Shannen Doherty, Beverly Hills, 90210, Then and Now

Shannen Doherty

Outside of Beverly Hills, 90210, Doherty is known for her famous roles as Maggie Malene from Girls Just Want to Have Fun, mean girl Heather Duke in Heathers and Prue Halliwell from Charmed. The actress also starred in the 2008 CW reboot series, 90210.

Brian Austin Green, Beverly Hills, 90210, Then and Now

Brian Austin Green

The 45-year-old actor became a series regular on Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Freddie and Anger Management.

Ian Ziering, Beverly Hills, 90210, Then and Now

Ian Ziering

After appearing on the 1990s teen drama, the 54-year-old star became known as Fin Shepard of the Sharknado film series.

Gabrielle Carteris, Beverly Hills, 90210, Then and Now

Gabrielle Carteris

The actress has starred in a variety of TV shows since Beverly Hills, 90210, but most notably, she's the SAG-AFTRA President.

Time to plug in your landline, because you'll want to talk all about the series the old-school way.

