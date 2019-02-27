The cast of Grey's Anatomy isn't afraid of spilling a little behind-the-scenes tea.

When we visited the set of the series ahead of their record-breaking episode, making them the longest-running medical drama ever, the whole cast was happy to play a little game with us where they gave us some insight into life beyond the camera. Who's the biggest practical joker? Who's got the biggest laugh? Who shows up in the bloopers the most? Who would be the best to bail you out of jail?

We learned a lot from this game, including the fact that the cast has eating contests once or twice a year, which is something we desperately need to see.