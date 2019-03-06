Brie Larson's Career Milestones in Photos

This week, Brie Larson will make her debut as the title superhero in the new Captain Marvel movie.

The film is the first to feature a female Marvel superhero as the main character.

Larson, 29, rose to fame as a child actress. Her first major role came in 2001, when she played Bob Saget's characters daughter on the WB sitcom Raising Dad. She later appeared in the Disney Channel movie Right on Track with 7th Heaven actress Beverley Mitchell, and also appeared in the 2004 hit comedy film 13 Going on 30.

Also in the early '00s, she tried her hand at music, launching a pop solo career. The music video for her single "She Said" was played on MTV's TRL and the song even charted. She went on tour with Jesse McCartney and performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2005. She recently showcased her singing skills again by parodying Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's duet "Shallow" with Samuel L. Jackson on The Jonathan Ross Show.

In the latter part of the '00s, Larson returned to concentrate on her acting career. Her breakthrough role came in 2009, when she began starring as Kate Gregson on Showtime's United States of Tara. In 2015, Larson won an Oscar for playing a rape victim and mother held in captivity with her child in Room.