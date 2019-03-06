Brie Larson's Career Milestones in Photos

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Mar. 6, 2019 3:00 AM
This week, Brie Larson will make her debut as the title superhero in the new Captain Marvel movie.
The film is the first to feature a female Marvel superhero as the main character.
Larson, 29, rose to fame as a child actress. Her first major role came in 2001, when she played Bob Saget's characters daughter on the WB sitcom Raising Dad. She later appeared in the Disney Channel movie Right on Track with 7th Heaven actress Beverley Mitchell, and also appeared in the 2004 hit comedy film 13 Going on 30.
Also in the early '00s, she tried her hand at music, launching a pop solo career. The music video for her single "She Said" was played on MTV's TRL and the song even charted. She went on tour with Jesse McCartney and performed in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 2005. She recently showcased her singing skills again by parodying Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's duet "Shallow" with Samuel L. Jackson on The Jonathan Ross Show.
In the latter part of the '00s, Larson returned to concentrate on her acting career. Her breakthrough role came in 2009, when she began starring as Kate Gregson on Showtime's United States of Tara. In 2015, Larson won an Oscar for playing a rape victim and mother held in captivity with her child in Room.
See Larson's career milestones in photos.
As a child, Larson starred in a sketch about a "Roadkill Easy Bake Oven" on the NBC talk show.
Larson had a regular role opposite Bob Saget and Kat Dennings on the WB sitcom Raising Dad, which was canceled after one season.
Larson played one of the snobby teen girls in the cult Jennifer Garner rom-com.
Well not baby, but here is a screenshot of 12-year-old Larson's first official website.
Larson tried to be a pop singer and she had moderate success; her 2005 single "She Said" reached No. 31 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart.
Larson toured with the fellow pop singer and supported him at his album release party at Planet Hollywood.
The aspiring pop star performed "Hope Has Wings," a song she sang in Barbie and the Magic of Pegasus 3-D, atop a Barbie float.
The actress starred as Kate Gregson on Showtime's United States of Tara.
Real life meets fiction as former aspiring singer Larson rocks out as Envy Adams in the cult film.
Larson lands the recurring role of Rachel on the NBC sitcom.
Larson stars with Amy Schumer in her hit comedy movie.
Larson plays her most harrowing role, a rape victim and mother in captivity.
Larson wins her first Oscar, for her performance in Room.
Larson starred with Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John C. Reilly and John Goodman in this blockbuster King Kong adaptation.
Larson suits up as the title superhero in Captain Marvel, the first film to feature a female Marvel superhero as the main character.
Captain Marvel will hit theaters on Friday, March 8.
