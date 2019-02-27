And the award for best big sister goes to...

Less than a week after Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed a baby girl, fans are getting a glimpse into this Teen Mom family's new reality.

In an Instagram posted Wednesday morning, Tyler shared a sweet video of their daughter singing a lullaby to her little sister.

"Nova is trying to sing 'London Bells Are Ringing' to Vaeda & my heart legit just exploded & melted into a doting father puddle!" he captioned the video. "#DaddysGirls."

When one fan commented saying Nova sounds like she's singing "watermelons eating," Tyler agreed. "That's exactly what I said," he wrote.