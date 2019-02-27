Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage
by Corinne Heller | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 9:40 AM
Presents for Kate Middleton and Prince William's little soccer team!
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Belfast, Northern Ireland on Wednesday, where they joined a soccer game with local schoolchildren and received special gifts for their own kids, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 10 months: personalized green soccer shirts from the Irish Football Association.
William and Kate toured the recently developed Windsor Park stadium. They also took part in a canoeing race on Lough Erne, with William's boat declared the winner. The two also visited the Roscor Youth Village, run by the charity Extern, where Kate also helped assemble a tent and took part in a game of archery and where William walked across a low-ropes assault course, as children cheered him on.
During the visit, the two also learned about the Irish Football Association's community football projects, workshops and education courses, met people involved in an initiative aimed at encouraging women into taking on key decision-making roles within the game, and learned about the game of Powerchair, an adapted version of football for wheelchair users.
Kate wore a red wool Carolina Herrera coat, a cream sweater, black pants and black lace-up ankle boots as they arrived for their trip and William wore a suit. The two changed into casual outfits, with sneakers, while taking part in the activities. See more photos from their trip to Northern Ireland below.
Aaron Chown/PA Wire
The two arrive in Belfast in February 2019.
Niall Carson/PA Wire
The duchess showcases a chic, preppy and sporty look.
Niall Carson/PA Wire
Kate and William take part in a canoe race.
Niall Carson/PA Wire
Kate takes part in a soccer game with kids organized by the Irish Football Association.
Liam McBurney/PA Wire
William is all smiles with the kids.
Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Bullseye!
