Aw! Kate Middleton and Prince William Just Received the Cutest Gift for Their Kids

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Feb. 27, 2019 9:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kate Middleton, Prince William

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Presents for Kate Middleton and Prince William's little soccer team!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Belfast, Northern Ireland on Wednesday, where they joined a soccer game with local schoolchildren and received special gifts for their own kids, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 10 months: personalized green soccer shirts from the Irish Football Association.

William and Kate toured the recently developed Windsor Park stadium. They also took part in a canoeing race on Lough Erne, with William's boat declared the winner. The two also visited the Roscor Youth Village, run by the charity Extern, where Kate also helped assemble a tent and took part in a game of archery and where William walked across a low-ropes assault course, as children cheered him on.

Photos

Kate Middleton's Best Looks

During the visit, the two also learned about the Irish Football Association's community football projects, workshops and education courses,  met people involved in an initiative aimed at encouraging women into taking on key decision-making roles within the game, and learned about the game of Powerchair, an adapted version of football for wheelchair users.

Kate wore a red wool Carolina Herrera coat, a cream sweater, black pants and black lace-up ankle boots as they arrived for their trip and William wore a suit. The two changed into casual outfits, with sneakers, while taking part in the activities. See more photos from their trip to Northern Ireland below.

Kate Middleton, Prince William, Northern Ireland

Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Arriving in Northern Ireland

The two arrive in Belfast in February 2019.

Kate Middleton, Roscor Youth Village

Niall Carson/PA Wire

Casual Style

The duchess showcases a chic, preppy and sporty look.

Kate Middleton, Canoeing, Northern Ireland

Niall Carson/PA Wire

Canoeing

Kate and William take part in a canoe race.

Article continues below

Kate Middleton, Soccer, Northern Ireland

Niall Carson/PA Wire

Playing Soccer

Kate takes part in a soccer game with kids organized by the Irish Football Association.

Prince William, Soccer, Northern Ireland

Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Having a Laugh

William is all smiles with the kids.

Kate Middleton, Archery, Northern Ireland

Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Archery

Bullseye!

Article continues below

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kate Middleton , Prince William , Royals , Top Stories , Apple News , VG

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sarah Hyland, The Tonight Show

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Princess Eugenie

Why Princess Eugenie's Nottingham Hospital Visit Was So Special

Idris Elba, Prince Harry

How Idris Elba Got to DJ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding

Kate Middleton, Soccer, Belfast, Ireland Visit

Kate Middleton Shows Her Sporty Side During Belfast Visit With Prince William

Kate Middleton & Prince William Will Not Be Godparents

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Morocco

Prince Harry's Latest Dad Joke Has Meghan Markle Laughing Out Loud

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice Gives Empowering Speech About Challenging Gender Norms in the Workplace

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.