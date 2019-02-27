Presents for Kate Middleton and Prince William's little soccer team!

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Belfast, Northern Ireland on Wednesday, where they joined a soccer game with local schoolchildren and received special gifts for their own kids, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 10 months: personalized green soccer shirts from the Irish Football Association.

William and Kate toured the recently developed Windsor Park stadium. They also took part in a canoeing race on Lough Erne, with William's boat declared the winner. The two also visited the Roscor Youth Village, run by the charity Extern, where Kate also helped assemble a tent and took part in a game of archery and where William walked across a low-ropes assault course, as children cheered him on.