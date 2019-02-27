PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Kate Middleton and Prince William kicked off their two-day trip to Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Belfast in a red Carolina Herrera coat dress and accessorized her look with black boots and gold earrings. If the royal's ensemble looks familiar, it's because she's worn the look before. As royal admirers will recall, the mother of three wore the coat dress during her 2016 visit to Canada, as well as during a 2017 visit to France for the RBS Six Nations match.
William also looked dapper in a blue button-up shirt and dark sports coat
The couple certainly had a packed itinerary. They started their day with a trip to the National Football Stadium at Windsor Park, home of the Irish Football Association.
Once inside, the two met legendary player Pat Jennings and learned about the organization's programs, which seek to promote mental and physical health in local communities. The program Shooting Stars, for instance, encourages girls to play the sport, and Ahead of the Game supports clubs and volunteers experiencing mental health issues. It also aims to challenge stigmas and focus on preventative measures.
In fact, William and Kate actually joined a few of the Shooting Stars players on the field. The duchess pulled her hair back into a low ponytail and changed into a dark coat, black pants and blue tennis shoes before dribbling the soccer ball with the young athletes. William also ditched his sports coat to kick the ball around.
Of course, this should come as no surprise. William and Kate have shown their athletic abilities before. Back in January 2018, Kate challenged her hubby to a hockey shootout during their trip to Sweden. She's also been spotted taking part in everything from volleyball and archery to repelling and sailing during other visits.
In addition to visiting Belfast, the two are scheduled to stop by Fermanagh, where they'll learn more about the work of the social justice charity Extern and its activity center Roscor Youth Village. The activity center provides outdoor activities and teaches independent living skills to children referred to the program by social workers or the Department of Justice.
Afterwards, they'll return back to Belfast for a party at the Empire Music Hall. There, they'll celebrate young people who've made an impact in Northern Ireland and listen to the band LARKS.
