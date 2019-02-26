Prince Harry's Latest Dad Joke Has Meghan Markle Laughing Out Loud

Cue the dad jokes in three, two, one!

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continued their three-day trip to Morocco, the couple was able to interact with a few local residents who couldn't help but send well wishes to the parents to be.

"I wish to say congratulations for your pregnancy," one woman shared before Prince Harry pulled off the ultimate dad joke.

"What? You're pregnant?" he shared when looking at his wife in a shocked face. "Is it mine?" Meghan played along by responding with "surprise!" LOL! You can watch the cute moment for yourself below.

All jokes aside, watching the video obtained by BBC News will likely make you love the royal couple even more. It also helps that the trip is all for a good cause.